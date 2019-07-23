BBB warns of Expedia customer service imposters

For travelers who book through a popular third party website, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be wary of a new scam.

Jeremy Johnson, with the BBB, said at least 17 different states and Canada are seeing a scam where someone is impersonating Expedia.

"What we’re seeing is, they’re creating fake customer service numbers, people would go on and book through Expedia and people are googling customer service numbers, wanting to confirm, they go to this fake number and then they’re lured into this scam of giving up personal information and then being asked to change their reservations and paying for that through gift cards, whether they’re give cards through hotel.com or other gift cards," she said.

Johnson said Expedia is a BBB accredited company.

"If you're booking through third party sites and you want to confirm, always make sure you're going directly to that site," she said. "Make sure you're calling that right number. Never google a customer service number, always go to that direct website because there are people who are imposters trying to get your information."

In a statement, Expedia said: "Our goal is always to ensure travelers have a seamless and trouble-free booking experience with us, and it’s incredibly unfortunate that scammers have disrupted our customers’ well-deserved vacations and travel plans. Rest assured that we are also working hard to identify ways to prevent this from happening in the future.”

As travel is important to many people, Johnson said consumers should take extra steps to make sure they're getting their money's worth.

About $10,000 have been lost so far because of this scam.