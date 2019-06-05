Community members question Blaine County School District leadership at forum

On Monday, community members raised concerns about Blaine County School District leadership during a forum at the Mountain Humane center in Hailey.

During the meeting, six speakers were allowed to address issues ranging from a current civil lawsuit against the district, low morale among some educators, and question the leadership of Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes.

Rep. Muffy Davis, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and county leaders attended the meeting. Community members didn't expected for the state elected officials to comment on the matter but just to listen to what they had to say.

The first speaker was Sam Linnet a Hailey attorney, who is representing two former Wood River High students who filed a lawsuit against the district alleging their free speech was violated.

“The two woman that I represent in their civil rights case with the Blaine County School District are simply asking for an apology,” Linnet said.

Blaine County School District Communications Director Heather Crocker said the district is aware of the lawsuit and it's being review by the district’s attorneys.

“The district offered help to both students so that they could express their proper manner and they declined. We value student voice and work hard to make sure that students have the proper means to express their opinions,” Crocker said.

During the meeting two Blaine County School District Board of Trustees members spoke, not on behalf of the district, but instead, representing themselves in hopes to hear what people had to say.

“For me to do the best job that I can for the people of this community, I need to be regularly informed of all aspects of any significant issues facing the district,” said BCSD board of trustee Rob Clayton.

Rebecca Martin the former orchestra director pointed out the grievances in the district among staff.

“We have been going through the proper policies and procedures to address bullying and intimidation,” Martin said.

Crocker said there’s policies regarding grievances.

“The master agreement, which was develop by teachers, administrators and board members has a clear process in place for grievances, and retaliation for someone filing a grievances is not allowed," she said. "If there is evidence of retaliation our staff needs to let their supervisor know.”

Melanie Schrader a current teacher with the school district addressed the public and questioned Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes leadership.

“The rise and the despotic of uncontrolled leadership and the great demoralization that I watch occurred among my fellow teacher and myself as a consequences of the leadership of Dr. GwenCarol Holmes and her regime,” Schrader said.

Crocker said BCSD board of trustees create polices that could be revisited if those policies are cause for alarm.

“The board of trustees create policies with a team of teachers, administrators and community members and those policies that are in place could always be revisited if those policies are harming staff,” she said.

The meeting was organized by I-Care/ Idaho Citizens for Accountable, Responsible Education. At the meeting Will Gardenswarts told the public a fake persona “Cynthia Cignero” served as the admin for the Facebook page. He said he made up the fake persona to protect his children who attend the district from possible retaliation.

Ultimately the meeting was to allow concerned community members to have their voices heard.

“People are really cut off, they were cut off from the board," Gardenswarts said. "That’s what you heard tonight. The board meetings are terrible. No wonder people feel hopeless. They’re not heard at the meetings."

A petition was created "Vote of No Confidence of Dr. Holmes of the BCSD" and GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the students involved in the lawsuit.