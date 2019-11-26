'Blessed by Wes' senior project brings memory boxes to parents of infant loss

"Blessed by Wes" is a senior project that is much more than a school assignment but more of a calling for a young Twin Falls lady and her family.

McKenna Todd, a senior at Twin Falls High School, has experienced infant loss with the passing of her nephew Wes. To honor his memory as well as those born with a disability, she decided to make memory boxes for parents.

The 17-year-old is also getting help from her mother and sister.

The trio made more than 200 hats and 80 blankets, which will all be delivered to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center on Wednesday. They also planned to donate toys for the siblings.

McKenna's mom said the project is helping them heal.

"The best way to get through it is to do things for other people, and it kind of take the focus off of you," she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about one million pregnancies each year end in some loss, whether that be a miscarriage or a stillbirth. In addition to these losses during pregnancy, about 24,000 babies die after birth while still in infancy.