The Bureau of Land Management fire crews contained an estimated 38-acre blaze near King Hill that burned grass and brush.

The wildfire named Gopher, that occurred near Gopher Knoll, was reported at about 2:43 p.m.

Officials contained the fire at 5:30 p.m. and estimate to have control at 9:00 p.m.

Four engines, one dozer and the King Hill Rural Fire Department were all on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.