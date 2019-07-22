BLM fighting growing wildfire north of Murphy Hot Springs, currently at 7,000 acres

The Bureau of Land Management among other fire associations are fighting a wildfire that has grown to about 7,000 acres Monday evening.

Spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said the fire was reported at 4:30 p.m., 25 miles north of Murphy Hot Springs near Bruneau Canyon.

She said the fire, which is called the Hot Springs Fire, is running and flames are being thrown from the fire, starting new fires.

It is burning grass and brush with no estimated control or containment times yet.

There are no structures threatened at this point.

The cause is still undetermined as no investigator has been sent out yet.

Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, seven engines, a water tender, a dozer and several single engine air tankers are fighting the blaze.

She said thunderstorms and hot temperatures are working against them.