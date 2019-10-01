BLM makes decision regarding wild horses in Saylor Creek

The Bureau of Land Management has recently signed a decision regarding the wild horses that are located at Saylor Creek about 16 miles south of Glenn's Ferry.

The decision comes after an environmental assessment was done in the area.

"Recently the Jarbridge field office manager signed a decision record for an environmental assessment that actually analyzed the environmental impacts to gathering, removing, and then applying fertility control to the that is located south of Glenn's Ferry," Said Heather Tiel-Nelson with the BLM.

The approximate number of wild horses that are in the Saylor Creek area is 137, and by next summer it is estimated to be at 168.

The appropriate and safe management level for the area is only 50 wild horses, which is the main reason for this new decision.

"When we remove the horses, we will likely take a look at the younger horses, they are usually the most adoptable for the folks that are interested in adopting a wild horse, the older horses will get to return to the range," Said Heather Tiel-Nelson with the BLM.

The removal of some of the wild horses won't be until summer 2020.