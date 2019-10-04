BLM presents engines to fire districts

The Bureau of Land Management held a special ceremony Thursday night to transfer five of their fire engines to other rural fire departments.

The BLM does this because other rural fire departments in the area need more engines to keep the community safe, and the BLM can help them be more prepared. The ceremony was held at the BLM Twin Falls District Office and thanked the rural fire districts and to present them with their new engines.

The wildland fire engines were presented to the Bliss Rural Fire District, Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Raft River Rural Fire Protection District, Saylor Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association and the Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association.

Those districts say they are so thankful for the opportunity.

"It is essential for us to get equipment. In our particular association, we don't really use tractors are disks to put out a fire. We like to have the engines, so we can do initial attack with our engines," said Lori Satterwhite the range monitoring specialist for Simplot.

The executive director of the BLM says having a program like this is important.

"It's important to do a program like this because it helps us keep our partners engaged it help them get the best equipment that they can get, and it help us build on our relationship with them," said Michael Courtney.

The fire districts had to send in an application explaining their fire district and what engine they would want.