BLM seeks public input on Milner recreation site boat ramp

The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office is trying to make it easier for non-motorized boaters and kayaks to get in the water at the Milner Historic Recreation Area.

They are trying to do this by gaining funds through a grant at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. They have applied for the grant.

They want to put in another boat ramp so that the motorized users and the non-motorized users can both be safe.

They are looking for the public's opinion about this new ramp they are seeking.

“With an increase in this type of activity with our kayaks and canoes, and our fisherman and woman who are wanting to be able to fish from a non-motorized boat, and since there isn't any type of launch like this, they're rolling their boats in off the grass and they are wearing the grass out and it's causing some erosion and we are hopeful that our grant application will be funded and we will be able to install a new kayak launch,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, with the BLM.

Anyone who would like to voice their opinion can contact the Burley Field Office or email dharper@blm.gov.