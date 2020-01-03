BLM sends Magic Valley resources to help aid in Australia wildfires

The Bureau of Land Management is sending resources from the Magic Valley to fight the devastating wildfires in Australia.

A BLM spokesperson tells KMVT they have sent one person from the Twin Falls District to act as a division group supervisor.

The Australian Fire Authorities Council will be using BLM employee, Clay Stephens however they see fit.

BLM said they are more then happy to help out, as Australian resources have also helped the United States with fires in the past.

The series of deadly wildfires have burned through more than 12 million acres, which equals more than twice the size of Connecticut.

"It does not matter where the fires are at, or what they are burning in our guys are willing to help and we are going to do what ever we can to support each other and protect those natural resources," Says Kelsey Brizendine Fire Information Officer.

The National Inter-agency Fire Center also sent three groups since early December and will send two more groups, departing on January 4 and January 6.