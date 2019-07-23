Lightning suspected of causing multiple fires in Magic Valley | Highway 75 reopens

The Bureau of Land Management said the Twin Falls fire management crew is busy fighting multiple wildfires that sparked Monday and over the course of the night.

Officials suspect all these fires to be caused by lightning.

Hot Springs Fire

The Hot Springs Fire is about 25 miles north of Murphy Hot Springs near Bruneau Canyon. They estimate the size to be about 7,000 acres.

They plan to contain the fire by 8 p.m. Thursday and controlled by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, two overhead, seven BLM Twin Falls Fire engines, one dozer, a water tender and Twin Falls camp crew and multiple aircrafts are on scene.

The fire is burning brush and grass and is currently smoldering and creeping.

There are structures in the area, but they are not immediately threatened.

Notch Butte Fire

The Notch Butte Fire is about a half mile east of Notch Butte, south of Shoshone.

The blaze is estimated at about 500 acres.

Crews plan to contain the fire by Tuesday at 4 p.m. and control it by Wednesday at noon.

Jerome Rural Fire, one Twin Falls Department dozer and one overhead is on scene. It is burning grass and the fire behavior is smoldering and creeping with short runs.

There are no structures threatened.

Fossil Fire

The Fossil Fire is currently burning about three miles west of Hagerman near the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.

It is burning about 40 acres of grass and brush.

Saylor Creek RFPA, King Hill RFD, Gooding RFD and one Twin Falls District engine, one overhead and multiple air craft were on scene.

The fire is smoldering and creeping with short runs. Officials say it will be contained by Tuesday at 6 p.m. and estimate control time to be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

There are no structures threatened.

Lava Fire

The Lava Fire is burning about 400 acres about three miles northeast of Shoshone.

There are four Twin Falls District engines, one water tender, one dozer, four overhead and multiple aircraft at the scene.

There is no estimated containment or control time yet as it is burning grass and brush.

The fire is burning grass and brush and it is currently active with short runs and spotting.

There are structures in the area but they are not immediately threatened.

State Highway 75 was closed for a short time because of the Lava Fire but it has been opened as of 11 a.m.

Check back for an update on these fires.