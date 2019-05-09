BLM talks wildfire preparedness and season's outlook

As the weather is warming up, wildfire season will be starting soon and May is Wildfire Awareness Month.

Fire information officer Kelsey Brizendine, with the Bureau of Land Management, said the whole Western United States recognizes the awareness month.

One of the more common causes of wildfires last year was from target shooting and exploding targets, Brizendine said.

This was also the cause of the Sharps Fire in August that burned more than 60,000 acres and took months to contain.

Brizendine said there are other common ways a wildfire can start accidentally.

"I don't think people realize how easy it is to start a fire from the rim of a tire hitting the asphalt or a chain dragging, so those are very two common ways of getting accidental human starts," she said.

Through the whole month of May, Idaho Fire Info will be posting tips and tricks that can be used to prevent a wildfire, or at least help others become more wary about them.

As for the fire season this year, Brizendine said they use a predictive service to help them figure out what the season would look like.

Factors that are taken into consideration are snow pack levels, weather patterns, along with the conditions of fuel.

"That's kind of the broad range that they look at, for what we can potentially expect for the fire season," she said. "Currently, they're saying it's looking like another average fire season with a potential for large fires."

This was the prediction for the month of May and a second update will be posted on June 1.

There haven't been any fires reported in the Twin Falls District just yet, she said, because the weather has been a little cooler recently.