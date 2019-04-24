BSU and CapEd to offer month-to-month tuition payment for online students

Boise State University is teaming up with CapEd Credit Union to help students pay their tuition in a different way.

On Tuesday, BSU officials met with students at the College of Southern Idaho about Passport to Education, a program that will allow students who want to attend the school to pay each month.

Peter Risse, an associate dean of extended students at BSU, said they were thinking about offering this for years, but finally found a partner that could make this happen.

By offering this month-to-month way of paying, he said it will be in line with how the market is now.

"You have a gym membership, subscription, people pay things on a month-to-month basis. We thought this was an excellent way to help people identify a more affordable way to move forward with their education opportunities," Risse explained.

Those interested have to be a customer of CapEd to access this program.

There are two different options depending on how many credits the students will be taking along with a discount on tuition if this program is used.

"We are definitely the only four-year university doing this in Idaho and we are likely the only insinuation in the country doing this particular style in an agreement and tuition program," Risse said.

For more information, visit CapEd's website for Passport to Education.