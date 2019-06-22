Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled nationwide for potentially containing metal

A baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled nationwide “because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter.”

According to Perrigo, the company is recalling the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

Perrigo said the recall affects a single lot of the product, which amounts to a total of 23,388 containers.

The company stated the recall is being conducted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report.”

No other products or retailers are reportedly affected by this recall.

Perrigo said consumers who may have purchased the product should look on the bottom of the package for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021.

The company instructs consumers who purchased the product to discontinue use and visit any Walmart location for a refund.

If you have questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

However, direct any health-related questions should to your healthcare provider.

