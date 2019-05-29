Baby found dead by Calif. dumpster; missing father named person of interest

Investigators in California are searching for a 22-year-old man in relation to an investigation into the death of his 8-month-old daughter.

Alexia Echeverria, 8 months, was found dead in her car seat outside a California mortuary. (Source: Karla Alvarado/KTXL/KTLA/Tribune/CNN)

An employee at a Bellflower, California, mortuary found 8-month-old Alexia Echeverria dead in an upright car seat on the business’ grounds Monday morning.

The baby’s mother, Karla Alvarado, is devastated by the news and the fact that the sheriff’s office has named Alexia’s father a person of interest in the case.

"She was so perfect. She was already calling me mama. She was clapping. I was trying to teach her how to crawl,” Alvarado said. "I just can't believe he would just leave her there. She wasn't trash. She wasn't a doll. She was my little girl."

Family members reported Alexia’s father, identified as 22-year-old Alexander Echevarria, missing Monday. He was believed to be traveling with the 8-month-old at the time.

Alvarado says Echevarria called his brother at some point and told him Alexia had been injured in an accident.

"He told him that he was playing with her, throwing her up, and he slipped, and she fell, and she wasn't waking up. He said he got scared and drove to the hospital, but he never went in because he thought no one was going to believe him that it was an accident,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado says Echevarria did not contact her about their daughter’s death directly.

"He should have told me what happened and faced the consequences. If he had to go to jail, then deal with it. But my baby didn’t have to go through all that,” she said.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death for Alexia or whether this was an accident. They say they are searching for Echevarria to discuss the circumstances of the case.

Echevarria is considered at-risk due to suicidal statements he made to his family members, according to authorities.

