Banbury Hot Springs prepares for re-opening

After two months of being closed, Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs are set to be fully open next week.

Miracle Hot Springs, and Banbury are typically open all year round, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now coming out of unexpected two month closing. Miracle Hot Springs has just recently reopened earlier this week, following social distancing guidelines, thanks to their numerous private hot pools.

“That allowed everybody to social distance, we also upped our sanitization and all those things up to the CDC requirements," said owner Enoch Olsen

Banbury, which is set to turn 100 years old this month, still has to wait until May 16 for the beginning of stage two, of Governor Little's plan to re-open Idaho.

“It's defiantly had a big impact on us, we had some plans to do some renovations this year in Banbury’s so we feel fortunate because we had been saving money for those renovations, and that has been able to carry us through this," Olsen explained.

Olsen has also been given research showing that COVID-19 cannot be transferred through the water. Giving him another reason to feel comfortable about being able to re-open.

Kayak rentals will also be opening up on the 16th, for those interested in paddling the Snake River.

