Barber shop collects school supplies for kids in need; Motorcycle group assists with big donation

On Tuesday night, a nonprofit motorcycle group donated to a cause that will help some children in the Magic Valley.

Snake River Bros donates 75 plus school supplies (KMVT image/Elenee Dao)

Community member Stan Sorenson, who owns Gehrig, Dale and Co. Barber Shop in downtown Twin Falls, teamed up with Highway 30 and the Sweet Spot to collect backpack and school supplies for children in need.

"Last year my wife was at the school and saw that the kids needed backpacks and school supplies, so we teamed up with those two and people came out and helped us out," Sorenson explained.

Snake River Bros, a 501(c)3 motorcycle group rolled onto their property Tuesday night and donated more than 75 backpacks and school supplies to the cause.

"It's a wonderful experience for everyone in this organization. And the families that we affect often give back when they can and it's a wonderful part," said Toma Bartlett, who is part of Snake River Bros.

Sorenson said their goal was more than 1,000 backpacks and school supplies and he said they have well exceeded that goal.

The supplies will be given out to students at the Twin Falls School District and Sorenson said he wants to donate to the Kimberly School District and Filer School District as well.

"I don’t think you can find a greater, charitable cause here in the Magic Valley. Sometimes, I feel like we don’t do enough," Bartlett said. "We work really hard at what we do. It’s our rallies, our poker runs, Se Habla is our next poker run, that all brings in funds to make sure the kids here don’t go without."