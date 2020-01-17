Barefoot child breaks into Texas smoke shop

A shocking surveillance video shows a child breaking into a smoke shop in Texas while an adult appears to be directing the boy on what he should steal inside.

“They risk their freedom and life for two backpacks and a couple of cigarillos,” store owner Shy B said.

The store owner showed the damage that was left behind, including broken glass the barefoot boy walked on. He says the cowardly adult needs to be caught because he is not risking himself, but a child.

“You’re trash. Really trash, man. How can you put a child in danger like that?” Shy B said.

He hopes the adult is caught before any more children are put in danger.

The child took about $300 worth of product from the smoke shop, but the store’s owner says the real crime is the damage being done to the young child.

Houston police are investigating the burglary.

