Base jumper injured after 'hard' landing

A base jumper at the Perrine Bridge suffered from non-life threatening injuries after having trouble landing safely.

The Twin Falls Fire Department assisted the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office in responding to to the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre said the man's chute did deploy, but the jumper suffered a hard landing, at the landing point and was believed to have broken his leg.

Aguirre said Twin Falls County Search and Rescue retrieved the individual via boat to meet with medical personnel at Centennial Park.

"For many jumps we have off this bridge we don't have a tremendous amount of call volumes for the jumpers," Aguirre said. "Some of the concerns that we have are the folks that climb down the side of the canyon or get to close to the canyon's edge and then have mishaps off the side of the canyon."

Aguirre advises the community to take precaution and use the look out sites to watch base jumpers.