A way to support those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to a close.

The Be A Good Human Project raises more than $34,000 (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Be The A Good Human Project was created by Khristin Quigley, owner of Unique Twist Jewelry, with the goal of supporting small businesses and laid-off employees.

The project has raised more than $34,000, all going straight back into the community in various ways.

The project will soon come to an end, as businesses are now able to open back up, although Quigley says the purpose of the project was meant to spread positivity and kindness, which the project will continue to do.

“Where you are going to buy your groceries, or where you are going to have your next meal, that’s huge," Quigley said. "The positivity that this was able to bring and spread is monumental in such a dark time."

This project completely surpassed her expectations with the amount of money it was able to raise, and the amount of people that were helped by it.