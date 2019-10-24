Bear cub illegally taken from woods headed to sanctuary

A black bear cub that was illegally taken from the wild by a Boise man is headed to a rehabilitation sanctuary.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says a "well-meaning" Boise hunter took the cub on Oct. 19. The department confiscated the bear two days later, and State Veterinarian Dr. Mark Drew has treated the animal for an abscess, infection, abrasions and dehydration.

Fish and Game regional supervisor Brad Compton says the bear was not habituated to humans, and it will likely continue to try to avoid humans in the wild. The bear will spend the winter at the Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary near McCall and will likely be released to the wild next spring, when it is one year old.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)