Bear-proof garbage cans recommended in Ketchum

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is reporting a number of calls of bears descending into residential areas and going through people's garbage cans.

In Facebook post, the department said the following areas: North Fork campground, SNRA headquarters, Chocolate Gulch, and Eagle Creek Loop are sites of bears raiding through trash.

There has been no reports of pets or people being threatened by the bears; however, officials are asking the community to be cautious.

Sierra Robatcek, a regional wildlife biologist with Magic Valley Idaho Fish and Game said, bears are looking for food to prepare for hibernation.

"We had a cold and wet spring. The bears probably came out of hibernation a little bit later than they usually do and with the growing population there and the urban wildland interface, bears are coming down into town and they're more likely to come into town when garbage is left out," Robatcek said.

Fish and Game officials set up culvert traps in reported areas and have captured four bears this year.

"We don't relocate bears, they do get euthanize," Robatcek said.

That's why officials are encouraging residents to put out the garbage cans the morning of trash pick up and keep food enclosed as much as possible.

"The longer you leave stuff out. It's just more opportunity for bear to get into it," she said.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office reminds residents in Ketchum area to consider of having bear proof garbage cans.