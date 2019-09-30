Bearded Axe has grand opening celebration

If you haven't been axe throwing in Twin Falls, now is your chance. Bearded Axe is having their grand opening.

After opening their doors seven weeks ago, Monday is the grand opening of Bearded Axe in Twin Falls. It's the largest axe throwing venue on the West Coast with the most lanes and targets out of all of their competitors.

Anyone ages eight and older can participate and all you have to do is reserve your lane online, and then come in to play!

"It's a good place to kick back and relax after work, throw a few axes. It's BYOB, so you can bring two unopened tops in per person and come have a good time," says, Nancie Mathews, Director of Operations.

Once you arrive, an axe throwing coach will take you to your lane, teach you a few tricks, and then you're ready to go!

