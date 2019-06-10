'Beat the Heat 5K' runs through Twin Falls

A 5K event hosted by the Twin Falls Police Department brought community members and law enforcement together for a special cause.

The Beat the Heat 5K is put on by local law enforcement and involves participants racing to see if they can beat the "heat" aka the Twin Falls Police Chief. All proceeds of the event go to the < a href="https://www.idso.org/public/GROUP_PUBLIC.CFM?TEAM_ID=45">Special Olympics Magic Valley team. KMVT was able to talk to some of the participants on the way to the finish line, as well as some who crossed it on Saturday.

Katrina Farr, who did in fact "beat the heat" to the finish line said she never thought she wouldn't be able to finish.

"No but there was a point in the race that I wanted to pass somebody," Farr said. "So I was looking at them to pass them. So no, I'm just glad I finished."

Jessica Minor, who also finished the race, said it felt good to be out of breath for such a good cause.

"It's a really great race. It's for a great cause and to be able to finish just feels wonderful," Minor said.