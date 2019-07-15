Beat the Heat with Help from Idaho Power

Idaho Power has some programs to beat the summer heat and help you save money. Putting you first, KMVT spoke with Idaho Power representative, Dan Olmstead, to share some tips on what you can do.

Beat the Heat with Idaho Power

A home energy audit is a great first step if you want to make home improvements to save energy but aren’t sure where to start. It’s an inspection to determine where your home is wasting energy and what you can do to change that.

• The program offers a reduced price for a home audit done by an experienced, certified professional.

• The total value of the audit is $445, but participants pay only $99 for all-electric homes and $149 for homes with other fuels.

• The auditor will come to your home and identify key energy-saving opportunities like insulation, windows & doors, lighting, and heating & cooling systems. The auditor may also install energy saving items like LEDs, showerheads or pipe wrap.

Weatherization is available for some customers.

For income-qualified customers, our Weatherization Program provides FREE energy efficiency upgrades to improve comfort and reduce energy use in an electrically heated home.

A certified professional will determine which upgrades are eligible in your home. Upgrades may include new vinyl windows, exterior doors and weather stripping, insulation, and LED bulbs. The measures improve energy efficiency, health, safety and air quality for income-qualified customers.

