Bee tree finds a new home on Clif Bar grounds

Homeowners in Filer expressed safety concerns after an old tree in their yard began to rot. They knew the tree had to come down, but it had been the home to several beehives for more than 30 years.

The couple quickly reached out the Magic Valley Beekeeper's for a solution, and one woman was more than happy to help.

“I contacted the homeowner, and we talked about the bees and possibly moving the bee tree to another location to save the bees,” says Sherry Olsen-Frank, Queen Bee of Magic Valley Bees.

When thinking of a new home for the tree, Sherry knew of a business that may be a perfect fit.

“I had just gone to the Clif Bar pollinator garden grand opening and knew Dale was very interested in the bees. He gave a resounding 'yes',” says Sherry.

Clif Bar had just finished installing a pollinator habitat in conjunction with their solar array, so helping to preserve a bee tree was a job that sparked their interest.

“When Sherry called me up and said this bee tree was available, we were very interested in it because we want to save any pollinators that we can. Pollinators are important to us as a company, we wouldn't be able to make the food we make without pollinators,” says Clif bar General Manager, Dale Ducommun.

After Clif Bar agreed, the moving process took off.

“From there we coordinated with 4 Season Tree Service, with Kimberly Nursery, with Clif Bar and we made it happen. And I love when we a plan comes together,” says Sherry.

Clif Bar uses their pollinators and solar array as an educational opportunity on the importance of pollination, and this new bee tree addition will be another aspect of that.

