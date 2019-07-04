Behind-the-scenes of putting on a big fireworks show

There's a lot that goes on into putting on a professional fireworks show, from making sure everything is ready for show time to also thinking about the safety of everyone watching and lighting them up.

Behind-the-scenes of putting on a fireworks show at CSI (KMVT image)

Neil Christensen and his co-workers, all working for Lantis, have been running around for the past two days on the College of Southern Idaho's campus.

"It's a lot of work. It isn't easy... It doesn't come pre-assembled," Christensen said.

Each firework is put in each tube, one by one.

"The highest we’ll see is a 6-inch shell, will go about 450 feet," he said.

The fireworks are put into tubes. The tubes are then bundled together, staying up with wooden crates. They are wired electronically and launched with a push of a button.

"Each bundle connects to one pin board. There are 48 cues in each one, so I have to individually tap each one so they can go off," he said.

"I think in the last few years, when we got Chobani on board as a heavier sponsor, we started getting a little bit bigger show, but it's really exciting time here and the weather is great," said Nathan Murray, the director of economic development and urban renewal with the city.

Christensen said spectators will see more than 1,000 individual effects on the Fourth of July.

It's a fun, but dangerous job, making sure that everyone is safe.

"The crowd, we need a radius of at least 500 feet from the fire zone," he said.

As for those who put the show on, they take safety precautions as well.

"We'll have firefighter turnouts we will dress in for show time to make sure we don't start on fire," he explained.

In Christensen's now nine years of putting on a show, he's had quite a few near misses.

"I've had to duck a few times. Sometimes they'll go out of the tube, and instead of going up the 450 feet, they'll blow up 10 feet," he said.

But, they have lasted this long and still continue to put on a show every year for those who live in Twin Falls or visitors who come to watch the show.

"They're all behind the barriers, so I really don't know how many people, but I do know that we get a great applause at the end, which is always rewarding, so in my mind that's getting bigger every year," he said.

The show starts at 10:15 p.m. and lasts for about 15 minutes.

"Happy birthday America, you don't look a day over 243," Murray said.