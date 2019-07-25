Being prepared for an emergency | Shoshone family recalls scary situation with wildfire

With many wildfires coming up around the Magic Valley, some residents in Shoshone were told they might need to evacuate.

"All of a sudden, we saw a spark ignite closer and more near our home, and then we started to freak out because it caught really fast," recalled Koii Lauritsen, who just moved to Shoshone less than three weeks ago.

He said he and his mom just moved from Hailey.

"We were used to fires, but never this close to our house," he said.

He said around 11:30 p.m. to midnight on Monday when he got home from work, he saw a bunch of lightning.

"I was pretty sure the house was going to burn down," he said. "Once we got our bags together, we were sure we'd get out safe, so then waiting for the fire to reach us was just dreadful. Just sort of waiting for the inevitable."

Their home is located just north of where the North Butte Fire happened, south Shoshone.

He and his mom called 911, and he said operators were busy with other fires in the area, too.

"It started coming really quickly and we kind of thought we should get ready to evacuate," he explained.

So then, they both went into their house, gathered their animals and threw bags of clothes to leave.

There was then a knock on their door.

"The sheriff, I believe, was knocking around doors all throughout the loop and was saying basically you're not being evacuated yet, but just be ready and don't go to sleep," he said.

He and his mom were watching a tree in their backyard all night, seeing what direction the wind would go and if it would push the fire toward their home.

"We never knew how far it would stop," he said.

Lauritsen told KMVT that they both stayed up to 6:30 a.m., making sure that the wildfire wasn't going to go onto the highway and head toward their house.

"Luckily it didn't even reach the highway, so realistically we were safe, but we couldn't sleep knowing that," he explained.

While this week's fires didn't happen in Twin Falls County, Jackie Frey, the Twin Falls County Emergency Manager, said they are always keeping tabs on all the hazards.

"Right now with wildfire season, it’s very important that I monitor anything that comes out from BLM, anything that comes out from the mapping of where the fires are at and then coordinate with the agencies that I normally work with on any resources needed," she explained.

She said people should always be ready.

"It's really important regardless of a hazard for an individual or in a family to recognize that they need to have support documents in place, whether that'd be medical records, wills or copies of their bank or statements," she explained.

Having a drivers license or photo identification should also help.

"Really, making sure those things are key because they really don’t know how far this could go," she said. "Making sure they have their own food and water or their own go-kit with a change of clothes just in case they go into a shelter, ... making sure they have some cash on hand."

She said it's important to have anything that people need to exist on a day-to-day basis.

Frey said they have gone door-to-door before, telling people they should leave their home because of a wildfire.

"Yes, it’s really frustrating and really inconvenient, but it’s also going to save their life," she said.

When an official tells someone to evacuate, they should follow that demand.

"You saw around the nation, individuals who are asked to evacuate their homes and they become part of a fatality," she said. "They die because they don’t leave. That is one thing we never want to see here. We don’t want to see people think they can outrun a fire."

Now, Lauritsen said he will always be ready.

"That thought definitely occurred to me after this to have a suitcase with some clothes in it already. Especially if this is a common occurrence," he said.

He also wants to remind others to always call 911 in case of an emergency like this.

"I think that reporting it, we were probably one of the first people to report it and you know, sometimes a lot of 911 calls don’t come in because they assume everyone else did it," he said. "I think just call into be safe is the best thing possible."

He said notifying neighbors and other people to know of any hazards is important as well.

The North Butte Fire near their home ended burning almost 5,000 acres and was determined to be lightning caused.