Bellevue Elementary students excited to sing at All-State Choir

Some students at the Bellevue Elementary School have been busy preparing to sing in the all-state choir Friday.

“We’ve been practicing a very long time,” said fourth grader Hannah Sauvageau.

Eleven students from Bellevue Elementary are excited to sing in the all-state choir.

“I’m really excited, I’m really looking forward to doing the performance, hanging out with friends,” said fourth grader Everett Huegly.

Students from all across the state will gather in Nampa to sing the music they have been rehearsing.

“There is an elementary choir and then there is also a middle school choir, so they are going to do 5 songs together as elementary choir, and then the middle school will do 4 or 5 songs, and then they are going to combine for one, so it’ll be about 300 kids when they all combine,” said music teacher Laurie Karel.

The students say they are excited because they love to sing.

“I like just having the opportunity to be in the state choir, when I thought that I might not make it in,” said fourth grader Kassandra Valerio.

And the teacher says that she has loved watching the students grow throughout the entire process.

“For example, some of them are maybe a little bit shier, and then all of a sudden they realized that they were getting it, and then now they are a leader in a section, and they are excited because they know that they’ve got it, and they can figure out the notes and they are kind of surprising themselves because they are doing two to three parts at the same time,” said Karel.