Bellevue man excited to be home after spending 8 weeks in hospital with COVID-19

A Bellevue man is back home again, after spending more than eight weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.

Al Luray is excited to be home after being in St. Luke's Magic Valley for 8 weeks with COVID-19. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

"I'm home now thank god," said Al Luray on Friday.

After spending over 8 weeks in the hospital with COVID-19 Al Luray of Bellevue is excited to be back home.

"I think i went in on the 24th of March, and I got out last week, so it was a long stay," Luray said.

He says the people at St. Luke's Magic Valley saved his life.

"I have to tell you, thank god I went there, they did a magnificent job. I don't think I would've made it any place else, there is a doctor Rick Ball, who absolutely kept me alive, I can't say enough good things about the hospital," said Luray.

Between the fever, the shortness of breath and the extreme fatigue, he wouldn't wish this virus on anyone.

"I lost 30 pounds while I was there, some of it was a good idea, but even so most of it was muscle, so getting back into shape is a long road, you can see I'm on oxygen, I'm on a walker, I don't wish that on anybody," said Luray.

While his stay is currently the longest corona-virus related at St Luke's Magic Valley, that isn't what he wants people to remember from his story.

"I don't need the notoriety of being the longest COVID patient, that is not a title anyone aspires to, but at least I got out. People have to take this seriously, I mean social distancing, I would take seriously, I would take wearing a mask seriously," said Luray.

In July, Al is excited to celebrate his 80th birthday surrounded by his family and friends.