Bellevue man in critical condition after being struck by car

A Bellevue man is in critical condition at a Boise hospital after being struck by a vehicle mirror Sunday morning.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Manuel A. Chavez-Silva, 72, of Bellevue is being treated at Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

First responders were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Sunday at 10:24 a.m. on Baseline Road in Bellevue.

Investigators believe Chavez-Silva parked a tractor and hay trailer along the south side of the road facing east. When he jumped off the trailer to cross the street to open a gate he was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by Sergio Vallepasillas, 22, of Bellevue. Vallepasillas was driving westbound on the road.

Investigators believe Vallepasillas wasn’t able to stop in time due to ice on the roadway. Chavez was struck in the face by the driver’s side mirror, according to the sheriff’s office news release issued Monday.

The sheriff’s office said in the news release Chavez sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum and later flown to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

The Explorer sustained damages estimated to be less than $1500 and was able to drive from the scene under its own power, the sheriff’s office said. Vallepasillas and his passengers were all wearing seatbelts and were uninjured in the collision. No citations were issued.

KMVT called Saint Alphonsus media line for a condition updates and learned Chavez was in critical condition.