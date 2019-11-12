Bellevue man escapes with life, loses home in Monday fire

A Monday morning structure fire resulted in nearly the total destruction of a Bellevue business owner's home on Monday morning.

"I lost everything," Jose Guerrero said standing in front of his home, which has now been fenced off with yellow caution tape wrapped around the home's perimeter. Just feet from the home, one can see what appears to be a pickup truck, charred from the fire sitting in a section of what was formerly the garage of Guerrero's home.

"I walked out of there with my life pretty much," he said.

Guerrero, who owns G & G Landscape, awoke early Monday before 5 a.m. to an orange glow outside his bedroom window. He says he ran down the aisle of the house, and barely made it out of the house.

"I opened the door and flames came inside the house," Guerrero said. "I had enough time just to run out the front door and the house was fully engulfed."

Guerrero said he then ran to his neighbor's house, who gave him sweatpants and shirt and called 911.

Bellevue Fire along with departments from Ketchum, Wood River, Hailey and Sun Valley ultimately responded to the scene. The Bellevue Fire Department is located just down the street from where the fire took place.

"We got a page out for a structure fire Monday morning at 4:58 or so," said Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver. "I showed up, and the flames were 60 feet tall with the tree involved."

Chief Beaver said he knows Jose Guerrero, and was immediately concerned of his safety.

"I happened to know the homeowner and occupant he was standing right in front, which eased my concern because nobody was going in there to do rescue," Beaver said. "I was able to make sure he was the only one there, and everyone else was out."

The cause of the fire was determined by investigators to be faulty wiring in a radon fan, according to Chief Beaver.

"It was the fan itself; it arched out," he said. "It sounded like that system was installed prior to the owner now."

Guerrero pointed out a yellow bag, sitting in the heap of ash of what was his home, where he said investigators had placed the fan.

"If you have a radon system in your house get it checked, and your smoke detectors," Guerrero says. "And your smoke detectors, because mine weren't working."

Guerrero said if it weren't for the timely response of first responders the fire would've consumed the homes' of his neighbors. He then began to thank each fire department from Bellevue, Ketchum, Haley, Wood River and Sun Valley while holding back tears.

He says he's going to get through this, and be staying with his daughter for the foreseeable future.

"We're going to get over this and move forward, and just, you know, rebuild," he said.