Berry farm sees delays with strawberry crop

A Magic Valley berry farm is seeing some delays in their crops after an unusual spring.

Heidi Tubbs said typically people will start picking strawberries in June, but this year, it isn't happening until the first week of July.

Tubbs said they experienced a frost last month, which had killed the crops.

"I think anybody that's been growing gardens, or anything this year, has been affected by that. We don't normally get June frost, so a lot of peppers, tomatoes or things like that got burned or froze in June, which is unusual," Tubbs said.

She said that strawberries don't do well in the heat either.

Tubbs' Berry Farm has expanded their strawberry crop this year, but have not seen many bloom up until lately.

"Spring strawberries aren’t our main crop, fall strawberries are. Unless the weather does something really strange in the fall, then our main strawberry crop is in the fall and so we should be OK," Tubbs said.

Heidi said her husband Kirk, who also owns the farm, had some health issues recently and the community gathered and helped them plant their strawberries.

"The community has been really, really helpful," she said. "They actually helped us plant strawberries this year, and our pumpkin patch, we had family and friends come out and help us get that in the ground and people have been really kind dealing with that."

If you are interested in finding out when the Tubbs Berry Farm has produced their crop, you can check out their website.

She said that their summer raspberries are normally ready in July, black raspberries in mid-July and then blackberries are ready normally at the end of July, early August.