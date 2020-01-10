Best practices for donating to a charity

The Better Business Bureau has some best practices for those looking to donate to a charity to give aid to the victims of the Australian bush fires.

Jeremy Johnson with the Bureau says that anytime you donate to a charity or any type of community fund, the most important thing to do is research.

She said that when situations such as the Australian fires happen, that many crowd funding or crowd sourcing funds will appear, and sometimes it's not just a scam but simply just someone who is unaware of the best ways to disperse the funds.

"So it's really good to take a breath and do a little bit of research and see where these charities or where your donating what they are going to use those funds for and how much of those funds are going to actually go to the victims versus overhead costs," said Johnson.

She goes on to say that you can go to give,org which is the Better Business Bureau's website where you can see how charities are rated.