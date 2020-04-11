Better Business Bureau offers advice for struggling renters or homeowners

Many Americans are experiencing an interruption in income due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Better Business Bureau is offering some best practices when working with your lender or landlord for struggling homeowners and renters.

If you are home owner, they suggest reaching out and talking to your lender to find out more about what options you currently have available to you for making a mortgage payment.

Forbearance for example, is a hardship option that allows homeowners to postpone payments, but they say to make sure that you understand the terms and conditions of what this means for your situation.

Renters should contact their landlord as soon as they can to talk through their options.

"Whether you are working with a landlord or you are working with a lender of any type, if you have come to an agreement of how things are going to get paid, or if your payments are going to lessen or anything like that, it's really important to have those agreements in writing," said Jeremy Johnson with the Better Business Bureau.

Johnsson also said that communicating with your landlord or lender can greatly help your situation.

