At the beginning of every year many people might be trying a new diet plan or subscription service. The Better Business Bureau says when it comes to free trials they see many consumers being taken advantage of.

Better Business Bureau cautions consumers in regards to free trials (KMVT)

Jeremy Johnson with the BBB says they really suggest reading through any terms and contracts very thoroughly, before signing up for any type of service, especially any free trial.

Before putting in any credit card information be sure to find out what could be charged, and whether or not canceling a trial or subscription is an option.

"It'll say free trial, so they think, 'Oh, OK, I will try this product, I will pay the $4.95 shipping and handling and then I'm good to go.' Well a lot of times in signing up for the free trial they have accidentally signed themselves up for possibly a year membership," said Johnson.

Another issue they see is sometimes a free trial is only 10 days long and by the time the product is received the consumer will only have one day to try it.