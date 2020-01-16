With W-2's slowly coming in, the Better Business Bureau has some best practices for making sure your personal information stays safe from scammers.

Better Business Bureau explains phone call tax scams (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

During this time of year, there is an increase in phone call scams, Jeremey Johnson with the bureau says. People will call and impersonate the IRS and say that there are problems with a person's taxes or that they owe back taxes.

The best way to avoid falling victim to this scam is to know that the IRS is not calling people, because that's not something they typically ever do.

"If you are a citizen, who knows you've have been paying taxes and you are getting that call, the best thing to do is just hang up, cause they are not calling you," Johnson said.

After sharing personal information, little can be done to retrieve it. So, people are advised to choose wisely the establishment they will be giving their information to.