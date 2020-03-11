BBB warns against jury duty scam, advises skepticism with unsolicited calls

There's a new scam the Better Business Bureau is informing consumers to be aware of.

Scammers will call unsuspecting consumers claiming to be from local law enforcement or even a judicial agency saying a person has missed jury duty and could be arrested.

To avoid being arrested, the scammers will then ask the person pay a fine in order to avoid arrest.

“In this case of jury duty, you think oh my goodness what have I missed,” said Jeremy Johnson. “So anytime you get this call, realize that that type of communication is probably not happening. So the best thig to do is hang up the phone and call that agency yourself to ask if there's been an issue.”

The BBB also warns consumers to be skeptical of unsolicited calls in general and to beware of requests asking people to make payments via wire transfer or prepaid debit cards.

If a person finds themselves on the end of a scamming attempt, they’re encouraged to file a scam report at BBB.org/scamtracker.