Since the stay home order has been extended, many people may be turning to social media to cure their boredom.

Better Business Bureau reminds community to keep personal information secure during pandemic

One new trend is sharing a graduation portrait on social media, this may be creating an opportunity for scammers to take personal information.

The Better Business Bureau tells KMVT that scammers surfing through the web, could pick up a high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions.

From there, with public accounts, scammers could discover real names, birth dates or even where someone lives.

The BBB suggests checking your security settings on all social media platforms, and change your security questions if you feel like you may have shared personal information.

They also suggest that you think twice before taking a Facebook quiz.

Some scammers are now using social media quizzes to gather information about people, and using that information to answer common security questions for banking and credit card accounts.

Not all Facebook quizzes are bad, but users should be hesitant before answering personal questions.

"Anytime that you are asked in a quiz for a mother's maiden name or address, anything like that, may also be a question by a bank or a credit card, you want to be weary of," said Jeremy Johnson with the BBB.

If someone feels as if they may have given out to much information, then they should be sure to change security questions on your social media accounts as well as with your bank.