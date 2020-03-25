BBB: Consumers beware of stimulus check scams

The proposed government relief checks are an opportunity for scammers to make a quick buck off of consumers.

The Better Business Bureau tells KMVT that unfortunately the uncertain times that American's are living in are creating a perfect storm for dishonest individuals to take advantage of consumers.

One major thing to be on the look out for is the possibility of scammers using the proposed stimulus checks to their advantage. Scammers may try to get peoples' personal and financial information while acting as if they are gathering information for government relief checks.

"With this proposed stimulus plan, the government is not going to be contacting you and asking you for financial information, personal information," said Jeremy Johnosn with the Better Business Bureau. "So if you are getting reports or you are getting contacted through text message, social media posts, messages, phone calls — these are all huge red flags, and we advise you not to respond to them."

Best practices are for people to do their research, and be weary before clicking on any link or responding to any unknown phone call or text message.