Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Ketchum

A bicyclist was taken to a Boise hospital after colliding with the back of a Jeep in Ketchum.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Fifth Street, between Leadville Avenue and Main Street for a bicycle versus vehicle collision.

According to a news release, William T. Whittenberg, 25, of Ketchum, rode his bike westbound on Fifth Street. He was traveling downhill when he struck the rear of a Jeep Liberty traveling in the same direction.

According to the investigation, Whittenberg attempted to swerve around the Jeep, but hit the back of the SUV instead. The Jeep was driven by Patricia A. Duetting, 73. Investigators believe, Whittenberg failed to yield and was following too closely. As of Monday afternoon, no citations have been issued.

Whittenberg was not wearing a helmet, and he was taken to Wood River Medical Center before being taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. Neither Duetting nor her passenger were injured. The Jeep sustained minor damage.

Traffic was closed on Fifth Street between Leadville Avenue and Main Street while first responders attended to the scene.