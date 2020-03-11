Biden wins Idaho presidential primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Idaho's Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden and Sanders were vying for the state's 20 delegates to the party's national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this summer.

Idaho was among the smaller prizes on Tuesday with Biden already having won Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. Washington and North Dakota were also holding primaries.

It was the first time Idaho Democrats used a primary. Sanders didn't make a stop in Idaho during the 2020 campaign.

Biden held an Idaho event in August, drawing more than 100 donors.

For a list of state results, visit https://www.kmvt.com/elections