Bike to work week encourages driving less

May 13 through 19 is designated as National Bike to Work week, a chance to ditch your cars since gas prices are skyrocketing.

Switch out your vehicle for a bicycle in an effort to bike more and drive less while also giving back to the community.

St. Luke's Magic Valley has partnered with several local businesses to create an event in which you pay a registration fee in exchange for swag and a chance at promoting a healthier lifestyle.

All proceeds will benefit the children's community health fund and food and nutrition services education fund.

Your registration will also get you a ticket to the bikers BBQ on Saturday May 18 at St. Luke's Magic Valley, which will feature fun food, local business booths and bike safety checks.

“It's a complete health program I feel like, so you're getting out there, you're getting your cardiovascular fitness,” said Trina Lewis, director of food nutrition services. “It’s a lot of fun. You don't feel like you're having to go to a gym and workout for hours and hours and it's a great way to get involved in the biking community and really feel like a part of the Magic Valley biking community.”

The event is open to all ages and of course safety is a top priority, so make sure you’re fitted with a helmet and reflective gear if you plan on riding at night.