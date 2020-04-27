Motorcycle group hosts online Idaho bands concert series, raising funds, awareness of mission

In conjunction with IdahoGives, Bikers Against Child Abuse are holding a free concert series featuring Idaho bands to help raise awareness and money to help support their mission.

The H3 "Helping Heroes Heal" Festival is a family-friendly concert series featuring Idaho bands, The Opskamatrists and Aaron Golay & the Orginal Sin. A spokesman for the Idaho-based Bikers Against Child Abuse organization says the event had to be moved online due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

"Well the festival started off as a physical festival, and it was going to happen at High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian," said Public relations officer Danimal. "Due to the quarantine, we had to be light on our feet to get this together."

The concert series will be streamed on the Bikers Against Child Abuse's IdahoGives web page, every night at 7 p.m. until May 7.

"Aaron Golay and Original Sin are from Boise, Idaho area and Jerome," Danimal said. "They're kind of a southwest band, a fantastic blues rock band, and The Opskamatristst are from Idaho Falls, Idaho."

While people viewing the concert on the platform may be different, the message is still the same, Danimal said.

"We just thought that you know, child abuse doesn't stop, it doesn't

recognize this quarantine," Danimal said. "People need to be aware that neither does our mission."

Last year, Idaho saw 696 sexual abuse cases, and increase of 103 from 2018 and the largest number in Idaho.

"It's reached epidemic proportions really across Idaho and the world," Danimal said. "I think with the pandemic, a lot of these kids are locked up with their abusers."

Danimal said the mission of BACA is perhaps more important today than ever before, and he wants children and the public at-large to know his organization is still here for them.

"People need to be aware that we are still servicing these children, we are still here for them," Danimal said.

People can also make donations to BACA of Idaho through their Idaho Gives page. Funds go to help support the efforts of BACA of Idaho's goal to create a safer environment for abused children. People can also view and donate to other Idaho nonprofit organizations participating in this year's Idaho Gives Campaign.

Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which brings together 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations headquartered or providing services in Idaho, to raise funds and create awareness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online giving period has been extended until May 7.