Bill banning texting while driving heads to Idaho governor

Legislation banning texting while driving but allowing hands-free uses such as talking or using the navigation function of an electronic mobile device is headed to the governor.

The Senate voted 24-7 Thursday to approve the legislation backers say will save lives. Opponents say individuals should be left to decide how they want to use such devices while driving. The legislation permits one-touch operations of devices for such things as answering or ending a call.

There's also an exception in the legislation for agriculture workers when using mobile devices while driving. Emergency responders are also exempt as are individuals making an emergency call.