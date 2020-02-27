Bill loosens restrictions on concealed carry laws in Idaho

(Source: Alien Gear)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation heading to the Senate.

The House voted 56-14 Thursday to approve the measure.

Backers say the measure clears up confusion when someone travels from a rural area to a city with a concealed firearm.

Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas.

Opponents say it's a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

 
