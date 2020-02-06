Bill sets $370,000 limit on Idaho whistleblower lawsuits

Updated: Thu 11:50 AM, Feb 06, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho would be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under proposed legislation.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday voted to clear the way for a hearing on the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Greg Chaney.

There would be no limit for economic damages.

The measure follows a federal whistleblower lawsuit that Idaho settled out of court in 2019 for $545,000.

In that case, a former Idaho Department of Labor purchasing agent said the department retaliated against him and fired him for his efforts to stop employees from skirting purchasing rules.

 
