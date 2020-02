Bill to help with rural Idaho healthcare heads to Senate

Legislation to make it easier for Idaho residents in rural areas to get healthcare using email and other methods is headed to the Senate.

The House voted Wednesday to approve the measure that deletes a requirement that two-way audio and visual be used.

Backers say the legislation will allow residents in rural areas with poor cellphone and internet service to more easily communicate with doctors.

Those opposed say the new system does not create enough of a patient-doctor relationship to provide good medical care.