Billing rates may change for on-site generation users

“It's about protecting the land we live in and providing a future for the people behind us,” says Jesse.

Jesse works in the Solar Farms Division of Agri-Stor, and is a strong advocate for the use of renewable energy.

The number of people using renewable methods, like rooftop solar panels, are continuing to rise; and, for some time those who generated their own power were credited for extra power sold back to the utility...

However, this may change.

“Idaho Power and other parties that have been collaborating on a case before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission they have filed a settlement agreement which proposes certain changes to the way customers with on-site generation will be billed going forward,” says Jordan Rodriguez, communications specialist.

Idaho Power says the costs of the company's vast electric grid maintenance is what will alter the rates for on-site generation users, but solar power backers fear this change will kill incentives for homeowners producing clean energy.

“We want to be able to protect the people that are implementing solar,” says Jesse.

Jesse says the benefits of solar energy are multifaceted.

“Renewable energy, we have cost savings to the growers, we have equity increases to the growers' land and the major benefit of it being renewable energy because it's great for the environment,” says Jesse.

Users also find these methods to be more cost efficient.

“Right now they have levelized energy meaning that they have a way to secure what their paying for power over the course of time,” says Jesse.

Idaho Power believes this change will help modernize the compensation structure for customer generation and will ensure every customer is paying their fair share.

Public hearings will be held to reach a final decision, and if the new system is chosen, it could be implemented as soon as January 1st of 2020.