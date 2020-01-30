Billionaire touts bill to limit medical debt attorney fees

Idaho billionaire Frank VanderSloot is asking state lawmakers to back a measure to help people facing medical debt.

The founder of wellness shopping club Melaleuca says the legislation is needed to protect families from unethical debt collectors.

The measure would require doctors and medical facilities to provide timely and clear payment bills for their clients.

It would also limit how much attorneys can get paid in specific circumstances involving medical debt collection.

VanderSloot says he got involved after a debt collection company tried to collect thousands of dollars in legal and collection fees for an unpaid $294 medical bill for one of his employees.