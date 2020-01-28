Bills in Washington Legislature to allow sports betting

Bills to allow sports betting at Indian casinos in Washington state, including events like the Super Bowl and the World Series, have been introduced in the Legislature.

The bills would allow owners of the 29 Indian casinos in the state to open Las Vegas-style sports books.

However, a company that operates 19 private card rooms in Washington is crying foul. Maverick Gaming owner Eric Persson said they should also be allowed to provide sports betting, including electronic betting using cellphones or computers.

Sports betting is expanding in the United States following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed for it to be legalized in every state.